Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Saturday
Smith will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fanreports.
Smith was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 28 shots he faced en route to his second shutout of the season and a 3-0 victory over the Coyotes on Thursday. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up his 13th win of the campaign Saturday in a favorable home matchup with an Oilers squad that's averaging only 2.38 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.
