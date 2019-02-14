Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Thursday
Smith will get the starting nod on the road versus the Panthers on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith will be looking to avoid dropping a third straight game, after having lost his last two outings in which he gave up a combined seven goals on 64 shots (.891 save percentage). The veteran netminder has seen his spot as the starter taken over by David Rittich, but could get some additional looks down the stretch to keep both guys fresh for a postseason run.
