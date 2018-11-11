Flames' Mike Smith: In goal versus Sharks
Smith will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Flames, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.
The veteran netminder should be feeling the heat from backup David Rittich, who has a 5-1-0 record and .935 save percentage thus far. Smith has posted below a .890 save percentage in five of his last six outings, and his season record is 5-5-1. The Sharks will do Smith no favors, as they rank third in the league with a 57.82 Corsi For percentage.
