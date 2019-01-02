Smith will get the starting nod on the road against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Smith has played just once in the Flames previous eight games. His lone appearance was a loss to St. Louis in which he gave up three goals on 27 shots. The veteran netminder could get both ends of the upcoming back-to-back, as David Rittich sustained a lower-body injury and may not be ready in time for Thursday's matchup with Boston.