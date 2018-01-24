Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Wednesday

Smith will get the starting nod against the Kings on Wednesday.

In his last eight outings, Smith is undefeated in regulation, as he posted a 6-0-2 record with a 1.84 GAA. The netminder will look to keep rolling versus a struggling Los Angeles squad that is 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests. With the veteran between the pipes Wednesday, backup David Rittich will likely get the second half of the Flames' back-to-back against the Oilers on Thursday -- although coach Glen Gulutzan could opt to start Smith in both games with the NHL All-Star Game providing some extra time off.