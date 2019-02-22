Flames' Mike Smith: In pursuit of fourth straight win
Smith is the anticipated home starter versus the Ducks on Friday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The internal goalie competition between Smith and David Rittich for the No. 1 depth spot has resembled a fierce tug-of-war match, but the former seems to have the upper hand as the owner of three straight wins heading into Friday's game. Anaheim ranks last in the league in scoring (2.23 goals per game), but its top line naturally remains a threat with stalwarts Rickard Rakell, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry running the show.
