Flames' Mike Smith: Injury concerns upper body

Smith, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings, is specifically day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan

For a short while, the 35-year-old backstop had the super nebulous 'undisclosed' label affixed to his name, but now we at least know the ailment concerns his upper body. The first-year Flame has appeared in 15 of 16 games this season, so it'll be a bit strange to not see him stopping pucks against the Wings, whom he defeated with a 39-save effort last Thursday. It'll be Eddie Lack accepting that assignment Wednesday evening.