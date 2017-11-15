Flames' Mike Smith: Injury concerns upper body
Smith, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings, is specifically day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan
For a short while, the 35-year-old backstop had the super nebulous 'undisclosed' label affixed to his name, but now we at least know the ailment concerns his upper body. The first-year Flame has appeared in 15 of 16 games this season, so it'll be a bit strange to not see him stopping pucks against the Wings, whom he defeated with a 39-save effort last Thursday. It'll be Eddie Lack accepting that assignment Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...