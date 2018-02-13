Flames' Mike Smith: Injury not severe
Smith (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Boston and Thursday's game in Nashville, but he will be considered day-to-day after that, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith underwent an MRI on Monday and it was ultimately determined that the goalie's injury was not as severe as initially thought. The veteran keeper will miss at least two games, but could in theory return in time for a Saturday home game against the Panthers. In the meantime, David Rittich will presumably take on the starter's role for both games.
