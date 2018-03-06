Flames' Mike Smith: Joins team on road trip

Smith (lower body) -- who was expected to skip the road trip due to illness -- joined the team in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Smith's unexpected appearance is a good sign that he will start in the cage either Wednesday against the Sabres or Friday against the Senators. The team will likely relay more information following the skate, but the veteran netminder should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

