Flames' Mike Smith: Late collapse leads to another loss
Smith gave up three goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.
It looked as if Smith would get the victory until Vegas scored twice in a span of 10 seconds late in the game to take the lead. The collapse can mostly be attributed to the Flames' horrendous defense, but it would have been nice to see Smith come up with a huge save to bail his team out. The veteran netminder has been playing very well despite a four-game losing streak. The Flames will be back in the win column soon, and with a .925 save percentage, the workhorse Smith makes for a quality fantasy option in the cage.
