Flames' Mike Smith: Leaves after two periods
Smith allowed four goals on 14 shots before getting pulled in a 6-5 victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.
The Flyers scored four times in under eight minutes to begin the second period, so Smith's night ended after the period. It's too bad too because Smith appeared to be turning a corner. He had stopped 56 of 58 shots in his previous two games and came into the night with a six-game winning streak. That streak is still intact, but after Wednesday, Smith's other numbers worsened. He is 11-7-1 with an .888 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA this season.
