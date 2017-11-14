Flames' Mike Smith: Leaves Monday's game

Smith left Monday's contest against St. Louis after the first period and is reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

While it's unclear the severity of the ailment, Smith wasn't present on Calgary's bench for the start of the second period. The 35-year-old had started the last six games for Calgary notching a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage in the contests, and if Smith misses any time Eddie Lack figures to start in his absence.