Flames' Mike Smith: Leaves Monday's game

Smith left Monday's contest against St. Louis after the first period and is reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

While it's unclear the severity of the ailment, Smith wasn't present on Calgary's bench for the start of the second period. The 35-year-old had started the last six games for Calgary notching a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage in the contests, and if Smith misses any time Eddie Lack figures to start in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories