Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to bounce back
Smith will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith was shaky during his season debut in Vancouver on Wednesday, surrendering four goals on 22 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The veteran netminder will be tasked with facing the same opponent Saturday, but this time he'll have the luxury of home-ice advantage.
