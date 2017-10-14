Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to rebound Saturday
Smith will get right back to work Saturday night, drawing a road start versus the Canucks, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.
Calgary's No. 1 netminder was shelled by the Senators on Friday night, yielding five goals on 22 shots before getting replaced by Eddie Lack in the third period. Smith has started all five games so far, and his latest performance marked the first time the former Coyote allowed more than three goals in a given contest with his new club. The Canucks have scored just seven times through their first three matches, making this an ideal opportunity for Smith to turn things around.
