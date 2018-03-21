Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to right ship against divisional foes
Smith will start in goal Wednesday night versus the visiting Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has coughed up 13 goals over his past three starts, falling victim to the Sharks, Golden Knights and Coyotes, respectively, to lose serious ground in the Pacific Division. His next challenger is 6-3-1 over the last 10 games, which means you'd have to be pretty brave to continue streaming Smith during such a cold spell. Consider alternatives if you have depth in goal.
