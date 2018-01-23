Flames' Mike Smith: Loses second straight in OT
Smith saved 31 of 33 shots during Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to Buffalo.
The veteran has collected six wins through his past eight starts without losing in regulation during that stretch. The strong run has him sporting a .926 save percentage and 2.41 GAA for the campaign, and because of Smith's huge workload (40 starts already), he's proving to be an excellent asset. Continue to start Smith confidently against the majority of opponents.
