Flames' Mike Smith: Loses third straight
Smith made 19 saves but his team fell 3-2 to the Canadiens on Thursday.
Smith's last win came back on Nov. 1, a game he won despite having allowed Colorado to score five goals on 26 shots. Meanwhile, the three starts following that victory have seen Smith give up eight goals and post a 0-3-0 record along the way. Because of his third straight defeat, the 36-year-old's record for the season will fall to 5-7-1 with a 3.48 GAA and a .876 save percentage.
