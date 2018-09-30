Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 17 saves in preseason loss

Smith stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Oilers.

The veteran netminder has not been particularly sharp this preseason, but his spot as the Flames' No. 1 isn't in any jeopardy. Smith posted a middling 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage last year in his first season in Calgary, but he's not likely to do much better without significant improvement by the young players in front of him.