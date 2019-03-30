Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 21 saves
Smith allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 6-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The Ducks actually scored the first goal of the night, but then the Flames ended the game tallying six unanswered. Smith doesn't have great numbers this season, but he's playing well down the stretch. He is 8-4-0 in the last 12 games and owns a .943 save percentage in the last four contests. Overall, Smith is 22-15-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage in 40 games this season.
