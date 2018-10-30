Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 24 saves to down Leafs

Smith stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Facing a Toronto squad without Auston Matthews (shoulder), the veteran netminder carried a shutout into the third period before getting beaten by a Nazem Kadri power-play goal with less than four minutes remaining. Smith has had a rough start to the season, posting an .878 save percentage through nine games, but Calgary's offense has allowed him to salvage a 4-4-1 record.