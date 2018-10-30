Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 24 saves to down Leafs
Smith stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Facing a Toronto squad without Auston Matthews (shoulder), the veteran netminder carried a shutout into the third period before getting beaten by a Nazem Kadri power-play goal with less than four minutes remaining. Smith has had a rough start to the season, posting an .878 save percentage through nine games, but Calgary's offense has allowed him to salvage a 4-4-1 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.