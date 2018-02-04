Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 25 saves in overtime win

Smith stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Smith is finally back in the win column after suffering five straight loss. Aside from a frustrating night against Tampa Bay, the Flames' starter had actually been playing quite well of late but just wasn't getting results. He's been the backbone for Calgary this season and his 21-15-6 record and .922 save percentage indicate just how valuable he truly is. The workhorse should be rolled out with confidence right now as Calgary tries to remain in the playoff picture.