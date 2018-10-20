Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 26 stops in loss to Preds

Smith stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Ryan Johansen beat the veteran goalie less than a minute into the game, setting the tone for another shaky performance. Smith has now allowed at least four goals in four of his six starts this season, and despite a 3-3 record, his .885 save percentage is a better reflection of his play so far.

