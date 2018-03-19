Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 27 saves in Sunday's loss

Smith stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Flames lost T.J. Brodie to an upper-body injury early in the second period, leaving the blue line corps in front of Smith undermanned, and Vegas promptly capitalized with four goals in a little over nine minutes. The veteran netminder has now lost three of four starts since returning from his own lower-body injury, managing only an .867 save percentage over that stretch, but Calgary has little choice but to rely on Smith and hope he can turn things around if the team is going to climb back into the playoff race.