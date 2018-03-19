Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 27 saves in Sunday's loss
Smith stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Flames lost T.J. Brodie to an upper-body injury early in the second period, leaving the blue line corps in front of Smith undermanned, and Vegas promptly capitalized with four goals in a little over nine minutes. The veteran netminder has now lost three of four starts since returning from his own lower-body injury, managing only an .867 save percentage over that stretch, but Calgary has little choice but to rely on Smith and hope he can turn things around if the team is going to climb back into the playoff race.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Sunday in Vegas•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Yields season-high six goals•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Blanks Oilers with 28-save performance•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Continues inconsistent play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...