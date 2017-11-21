Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 29 saves in win

Smith stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

This is what the Flames have been waiting for from Smith. After struggling through some poor performances by their other netminders, the Flames needed some quality in goal and Smith gave it to them against Washington with a .967 save percentage. He obviously won't do that every night, but if he can keep his save percentage around his season average of .922, good things will follow for both Calgary and fantasy owners.