Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Blackhawks
Smith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Smith helped the Flames sweep a home-and-home series with Chicago, boosting his record to 22-15-6 in the process. The veteran netminder has been clutch all season, sporting a .922 save percentage through 45 starts. Smith will continue to see a massive workload in the final two months of the season, making him a solid and dependable fantasy option in the cage.
