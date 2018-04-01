Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Oilers
Smith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
Smith turned in a fantastic performance in the final Battle of Alberta of the season to snap his five-game losing streak. The veteran goaltender is now sporting a 25-22-6 record with a .916 save percentage. Smith had been struggling of late, but this bounce-back performance should help his confidence moving forward.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles continue in fifth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Kings•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Chased in fourth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to right ship against divisional foes•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles again in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...