Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Oilers

Smith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Oilers.

Smith turned in a fantastic performance in the final Battle of Alberta of the season to snap his five-game losing streak. The veteran goaltender is now sporting a 25-22-6 record with a .916 save percentage. Smith had been struggling of late, but this bounce-back performance should help his confidence moving forward.

