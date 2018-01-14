Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 38 saves in win

Smith stopped 38 out of 39 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The veteran goaltender is really starting to roll now, having not yielded more than two goals in four straight starts. In his last two games, Smith has turned aside 71 of 73 shots (.972 save percentage). With this hot streak, Smith has now won 20 games, which is more than he won all of last season with the Coyotes, and owns a .924 save percentage.