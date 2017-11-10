Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 39 saves in win over Detroit

Smith stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Smith came up with some huge stops and rebounded nicely after surrendering five goals in a loss to Vancouver. The veteran owns a 9-6-0 record with a .924 save percentage and has been a very reliable fantasy netminder thus far. He'll continued to be relied on heavily by Calgary and makes for a solid fantasy option whenever he gets the nod.

