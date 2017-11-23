Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 40 saves in defeat
Smith stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss Wednesday at Columbus.
Smith deserved a much better fate. He did everything he could to win the game for the Flames, but the offense couldn't get the job done, getting outshot 41-22. That the Flames even made it to overtime was a testament to a strong outing from Smith.
