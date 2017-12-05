Flames' Mike Smith: Makes just 16 saves in loss
Smith saved 16 of 21 shots during Monday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.
This was a poor showing from the veteran netminder, and he's now sporting a discouraging .898 save percentage and 3.36 GAA through his past six outings. Smith and the Flames are in a bit of a tailspin with consecutive losses and a 4-5-1 record through their past 10 games, so it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups for the immediate future. Road games at Toronto and Montreal are on tap.
