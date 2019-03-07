Smith will start Thursday's contest versus the Coyotes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has ceded the crease to David Rittich in the previous two games, but will get the chance to start the second game of a back-to-back on the road. Over his last nine games, Smith is 5-3-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Coyotes have averaged 3.4 goals per game over their last five home games, making Smith a risky option in goal.