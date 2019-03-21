Flames' Mike Smith: Mans crease versus Senators
Smith will play goal for Thursday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has seemingly lost the starting job to David Rittich in March, but coach Bill Peters is giving the veteran a low-danger start a day before his 37th birthday. The Senators are averaging 2.67 goals per game over their last six road contests, while Smith has allowed nine goals over his last four appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...