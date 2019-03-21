Smith will play goal for Thursday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has seemingly lost the starting job to David Rittich in March, but coach Bill Peters is giving the veteran a low-danger start a day before his 37th birthday. The Senators are averaging 2.67 goals per game over their last six road contests, while Smith has allowed nine goals over his last four appearances.