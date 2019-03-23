Smith will tend the twine in Saturday's contest versus the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith will try to build upon the 5-1 win he earned versus the Senators on Thursday. Smith has given two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight appearances. The Canucks come into this contest desperate for points to stay in the playoff hunt, but they have scored 18 goals while going 2-2-1 over their last five home games, making Smith a somewhat risky play.