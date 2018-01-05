Flames' Mike Smith: Nabs 15th victory
Smith made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Smith's starting to get more help from Calgary's offense, as he's won consecutive starts despite allowing three goals in each. Moving from Arizona to Calgary this offseason has done wonders for the veteran netminder's fantasy stock -- Smith's just four wins shy of last season's 19 and his GAA is down from 2.92 to 2.57.
