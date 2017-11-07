Flames' Mike Smith: Named starter against Canucks
Smith will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Smith will be going for his fourth consecutive win Tuesday after posting a .943 save percentage and 1.92 GAA in his last three starts. The veteran puck stopper was able to earn a W in a 29-save effort against the Canucks on Oct. 14, so he'll look for that same type of success with the team on the second half of a back-to-back after a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings on Monday night.
