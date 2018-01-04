Flames' Mike Smith: Named Thursday's goalkeeper

Smith will protect the home net Thursday against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

The veteran netminder turned away 34 pucks on net in his last outing to pick up his 15th win of the 2017-18 campaign. While he's served admirably between the pipes of late, a 2.16 GAA and .930 save percentage over Smith's last seven appearances has only resulted in a 2-4-1 record. He could use some offensive support to run his winning streak to two games Thursday versus a Kings club ranking fifth in the league in scoring on the road this season (3.10 goals per game).