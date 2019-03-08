Smith stopped 23 of 25 shots, but still took the loss in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Coyotes on Thursday.

The Flames are on a four-game losing streak, with Smith and David Rittich in goal for two losses each. Smith's record fell to 19-13-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Flames return home to face the Golden Knights on Sunday.