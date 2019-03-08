Flames' Mike Smith: No support in loss
Smith stopped 23 of 25 shots, but still took the loss in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Coyotes on Thursday.
The Flames are on a four-game losing streak, with Smith and David Rittich in goal for two losses each. Smith's record fell to 19-13-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Flames return home to face the Golden Knights on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...