Flames' Mike Smith: Not available Saturday

Smith (lower body) will not be an option for Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith's presence on the ice for a skate prior to practice foreshadowed his absence from the evening's matchup, but he can now officially be ruled out. The veteran netminder's injury isn't believed to be serious, leaving his return on the table for Tuesday's game against the Bruins. Dave Rittich will start again Saturday in his absence, with Jon Gillies serving as the backup.