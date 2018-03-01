Flames' Mike Smith: On ice in Calgrary
Smith (lower body) took the ice back in Calgary on Wednesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith landed on injured reserve because of the lower-body injury he suffered Feb. 10 against the Islanders. The issue wasn't believed to be serious initially, but it's held him out since and he was unable to avoid injured reserve. His presence on the ice is definitely an encouraging sign, but no official update pinpointing a potential return date has surfaced.
