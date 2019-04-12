Flames' Mike Smith: Opens playoff run perfectly
Smith recorded a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Smith also provided an assist on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-net goal late in the third period, helping his own cause with a little offense. Smith went 9-7-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .912 save percentage from the start of February onward, and managed an even better performance here. It's his fourth career playoff shutout and it's likely enough to keep him in the starting role for awhile.
