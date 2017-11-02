Flames' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease against Penguins

Smith will defend the cage versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Despite a 1.99 GAA in his previous five outings, Smith was only able to register a 2-3-0 record. The netminder could be in line for a heavy workload considering the Penguins are putting 34.8 shots on net -- fourth highest in the league. If Smith can't get some offensive support, he could end up with another tally in the loss column, even if he performs well.

