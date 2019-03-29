Flames' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease versus Ducks
Smith has been named the starting goaltender for Friday's game against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith received no support from the offense in a 3-0 loss to the Kings on Monday, so he's likely hoping for a little help this time. The Ducks have averaged 3.40 goals per road game in March, a much better rate than their overall 2.33 goals-per-game pace. It's still a good starting situation at home for Smith, who is 2-4-0 in his last six starts, but with only 12 goals allowed in that span.
