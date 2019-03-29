Smith has been named the starting goaltender for Friday's game against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith received no support from the offense in a 3-0 loss to the Kings on Monday, so he's likely hoping for a little help this time. The Ducks have averaged 3.40 goals per road game in March, a much better rate than their overall 2.33 goals-per-game pace. It's still a good starting situation at home for Smith, who is 2-4-0 in his last six starts, but with only 12 goals allowed in that span.