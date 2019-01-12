Smith will defend the cage against the visiting Coyotes on Sunday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Smith hasn't appeared in a game since the Bruins put the puck past him five times in Boston on Jan. 3. David Rittich has emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 goalie for the Flames, and that says a lot considering Smith's making $5.6 million this season compared to $800,000 for the former. At any rate, Smith will look for positive results against a Coyotes team that ranks 28th in the league in scoring at 2.56 goals per game.