Flames' Mike Smith: Penciled in to start Sunday
Smith will defend the cage against the visiting Coyotes on Sunday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Smith hasn't appeared in a game since the Bruins put the puck past him five times in Boston on Jan. 3. David Rittich has emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 goalie for the Flames, and that says a lot considering Smith's making $5.6 million this season compared to $800,000 for the former. At any rate, Smith will look for positive results against a Coyotes team that ranks 28th in the league in scoring at 2.56 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...