Smith gave up two goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith almost fought Corey Crawford but cooler heads eventually prevailed. The Flames' veteran netminder has won three straight games and Sunday's performance, apart from moving Calgary into first place in the Pacific Division, improved Smith's record to 8-7-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .886 save percentage. We could be witnessing the 36-year-old turning a corner following his struggles earlier in the year.