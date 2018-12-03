Flames' Mike Smith: Picks up another win
Smith gave up two goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Smith almost fought Corey Crawford but cooler heads eventually prevailed. The Flames' veteran netminder has won three straight games and Sunday's performance, apart from moving Calgary into first place in the Pacific Division, improved Smith's record to 8-7-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .886 save percentage. We could be witnessing the 36-year-old turning a corner following his struggles earlier in the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...