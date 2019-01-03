Smith turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

It's the veteran netminder's first win in nearly a month, as Smith was dealing with an undisclosed issue through most of December and has started only two games since Dec. 12 including this one. While he seems to have put the problem behind him, his 3.00 GAA and .889 save percentage on the season still leave him as a shaky fantasy option.