Flames' Mike Smith: Picks up win against Wings
Smith turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
It's the veteran netminder's first win in nearly a month, as Smith was dealing with an undisclosed issue through most of December and has started only two games since Dec. 12 including this one. While he seems to have put the problem behind him, his 3.00 GAA and .889 save percentage on the season still leave him as a shaky fantasy option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...