Smith set aside 13 of 16 shots and escaped with a 9-6 road win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, despite not starting the contest.

Smith relieved David Rittich to start the second period and promptly coughed up an even-strength goal to Cam Atkinson, but the Flames would follow up with five unanswered goals to mitigate the damage caused by Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno's top-shelf tally and another score from Atkinson to complete his hat trick. Smith seems to have reclaimed the starting job for the Flames, but his unsightly ratios (3.12 GAA and .884 save percentage) through 17 games makes him nothing more than a No. 2 fantasy goalie in most season-long settings.