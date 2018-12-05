Flames' Mike Smith: Plenty of support in relief win
Smith set aside 13 of 16 shots and escaped with a 9-6 road win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, despite not starting the contest.
Smith relieved David Rittich to start the second period and promptly coughed up an even-strength goal to Cam Atkinson, but the Flames would follow up with five unanswered goals to mitigate the damage caused by Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno's top-shelf tally and another score from Atkinson to complete his hat trick. Smith seems to have reclaimed the starting job for the Flames, but his unsightly ratios (3.12 GAA and .884 save percentage) through 17 games makes him nothing more than a No. 2 fantasy goalie in most season-long settings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...