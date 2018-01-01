Flames' Mike Smith: Posts overtime win against Blackhawks

Smith allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory versus the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Similar to last season, Smith continues to excel in the save percentage category. He came into Sunday with a .920 mark for the season, and Smith nearly matched that with his performance versus the Blackhawks. But Smith remains just average in other categories with a 15-13-3 record and 2.57 GAA. Sunday was also just his second win in his last six games.