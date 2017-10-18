Flames' Mike Smith: Preparing for Thursday's start

Smith will assume the home net versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

This will be Smith's second start against an Eastern Conference foe since joining the Flames through a trade with the Coyotes in June. Naturally, he's fared much worse in clashes with opponents not aligned within his own conference -- he's gone 121-106-33 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in 272 games against the West, compared to a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage over 208 career matches against teams in the opposite half of the league.