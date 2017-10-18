Flames' Mike Smith: Preparing for Thursday's start
Smith will assume the home net versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
This will be Smith's second start against an Eastern Conference foe since joining the Flames through a trade with the Coyotes in June. Naturally, he's fared much worse in clashes with opponents not aligned within his own conference -- he's gone 121-106-33 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in 272 games against the West, compared to a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage over 208 career matches against teams in the opposite half of the league.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Rebounds with great effort against Canucks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to rebound Saturday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Departs after allowing five goals in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: In goal Friday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 in win•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...