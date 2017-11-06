Flames' Mike Smith: Prevails in bonus hockey

Smith allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout home win over the Devils.

New Jersey put up a whopping 16 shots on goal in the first period but the Flames defense tightened up and allowed fewer pucks in each subsequent frame. Smith would ultimately get bailed out by Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk in the shootout, with the veteran goalie improving his record to 8-5-0 on the season.