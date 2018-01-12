Flames' Mike Smith: Prevails in Tampa
Smith knocked off the Lightning at home Thursday, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 5-1 victory.
The veteran slammed the door early and often against one of the league's toughest home teams. After the win, Smith's road record sits at 8-3-3 to go with sparkling ratios (1.89 GAA, .946 save percentage), which are way better than his numbers in Cow Town (2.91, .904). As such, owners would be wise to consider honing in on the 35-year-old in matchups away from the Saddledome, if possible.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...