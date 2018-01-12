Flames' Mike Smith: Prevails in Tampa

Smith knocked off the Lightning at home Thursday, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 5-1 victory.

The veteran slammed the door early and often against one of the league's toughest home teams. After the win, Smith's road record sits at 8-3-3 to go with sparkling ratios (1.89 GAA, .946 save percentage), which are way better than his numbers in Cow Town (2.91, .904). As such, owners would be wise to consider honing in on the 35-year-old in matchups away from the Saddledome, if possible.